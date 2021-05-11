170% + 40 Free Spins on GOTM Spring Break Special at Aussie Play

Set off on your own spring break adventure when you play Aussie Play Casino

Aussie Play is still celebrating Spring Break. Trying not to rush summer, they decided to extend their game of the month Spring Break special with offering players up to 170% Pokies Bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds. Set off on your own spring break adventure when you play Aussie Play Casino this month!

120% Pokies Bonus plus 15 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 with Bitcoin, $25 with IGC and $30 with Credit Card and PayID.

140% Pokies Bonus plus 25 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit $45 with Neosurf, Bitcoin, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID.

150% Pokies Bonus plus 35 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit $75 with Neosurf, Bitcoin, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID.

170% Pokies Bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit $100 with Neosurf, Bitcoin, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID.

This promotion is valid for existing players only. All bonuses are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn. New players are offered their own welcome bonus package. New players can claim 250% on top of their first deposit plus 25 free spins.