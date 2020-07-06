170% Pokies Bonus Plus 30 Free Spins at Aussie Play Casino

Claim an Extra 170% Pokies Bonus Plus 30 Free Spins playing Aussie Play’s Game of the Month

Catch the bad guy and some bad (good) wins when you play Aussie Play Casinos Game of the Month, Cash Bandits 2. Every month, Aussie Play picks one of their favorite slots and rewards an extra 170% Pokies bonus plus 30 free spins. The amount of the bonus and free spins all depends on how much you want to deposit.

Receive a 145% Pokies bonus plus 15 free spins when you deposit a minimum of $50 via Credit Card, BTC or Neosurf.

Receive a 170% Pokies bonus plus 30 free spins when you deposit a minimum of $100 via Credit Card, BTC or Neosurf.

To claim the exclusive bonus, you must enter in bonus code REALCASH before making a deposit. The bonus is instant and will be credited as soon as the deposit is complete. The best part about the bonus is that it can be claimed up to three time per day. The maximum allowed wagered per spin is $10. Wagering requirements is 35x the deposit plus bonus. Games allowed to be played include Scratch Cards, Keno, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games. There is no max cashout limit.