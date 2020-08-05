Attention all Australian Players! Play Red Stag with a Special Neosurf Bonus

Calling all Australian players! Red Stag is Pleased to Announce a New Payment Solution Neosurf.

Play Red Stag Casino with an introductory bonus, weekly and daily offers when you use Red Stag’s newest deposit option Neosurf. Neosurf is one of the fastest and easiest payment solutions for Aussie players. The cash voucher system doesn’t require any personal information and there is no minimum deposit amount.

Minimum Deposit Offer Code A$10 New Customers get a 300% Welcome up to A$300 NEO300 A$10 Existing Customers get 300% on 1st time using NeoSurf up to A $300 NEOSURF300 A$10 100% up to $400 Weekly NEOSurf Bonus NEOWEEK100 A$10 90% up to $360 Daily NEOSurf Bonus NEODAY90

Remember the above-mentioned bonus offers is for Australian players and Neosurf only. All other players are welcomed to the casino with a huge welcome package worth up to $2,500 in free bonuses plus hundreds of free spins. The welcome package is a 7-level structure that offers a deposit match with the first seven deposit plus free spins. The match bonuses range anywhere from 100% all the way up to 275%. Minimum deposit required for any of the welcome bonuses is just $25.