Get 50 Free Spins at Australia’s Best Online Casino, Two Up

By
Peter McCullough
-
0
51
Get 50 Free Spins at Australia's Best Online Casino, Two Up

Two-Up Casino is hosting a monthly special this month that will put mystical free spins in your pocket! Claim up to 50 free spins every day, 3 times per day, all month long on all deposits of $35 or more.

Use bonus code MYSTICAL to claim when making a qualifying deposit. If the promo code isn’t claimed, then the 50 free spins won’t be credited. Free spins are valid on 5 Wishes slot only and has a 25x wagering requirement for all winnings. There is no max cashout so withdrawal what you win, after completing the playthrough requirement.

Don’t forget about Two-Up Casinos Bizarre Besties 250% Slots Bonus and their Welcome Offer. Receive up to 250% extra on top of deposits plus free spins with bonus code T-REXY.

All new players receive 275% Match plus 30 free spins upon sign up and making the first deposit. The wagering requirement for the welcome match is 30x. Minimum deposit required is only $25. To receive the welcome bonus offer promo code AUPOKIES must be entered when signing up. The free spins upon signup will be valid on the featured slot only.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here