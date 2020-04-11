Get a Cashback Bonus Credited to Your Joe Fortune Casino Account!

Joe Fortune is Crediting Your Account with a Daily Cashback on All Losses Through Your Loyalty Rewards

How does some daily cashback on all losses sound, mate? Every day at Joe Fortune Casino, at 2:00am AEST to be exact, a cashback bonus is credited to all eligible accounts whose balance is below $10, yes $10.

Joe Fortune uses a special formulated calculation for all eligible cashback bonuses. How it works is, your total deposits are added up and then your total withdrawals are subtracted as well as your current balance. How much cashback do you receive? This amount depends on your Joe Fortune Loyalty Rewards level. Of course, the higher your loyalty status is, the higher or bigger your bonus will be. Joe Fortune offers one of the best Loyalty Rewards Programs in the industry. The benefits and perks are endless with deposit reload offers, free spins, cash prizes, and cash back.

The best news, besides receiving a cash back on all daily losses, is that the bonuses only have a 1x rollover requirement. This means if you receive $50 in cash back you just have to wager $50 before you can cashout the winnings. There are no game restrictions for the bonuses. All games found on Joe’s platform are eligible for play.