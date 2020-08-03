Get Free Spins on Plentiful Slot at Aussie Play Casino

Aussie Play Casino is spreading plentiful treasures this month with their Game of the Month promotion. Receive up to a 140% deposit match plus 40 free spins on the Plentiful Treasure slot.

Aussie Play says when you play their Plentiful Treasure slot there is no going back you only have one option, victory! To help get you to achieve your victory you have two pokie match options-

Deposit $30 using Credit Cards, $20 using BTC or $10 using Neosurf to receive 115% match plus 15 free spins.

Deposit $100 using Credit Cards, BTC or Neosurf to receive the max 140% plus 40 free spins.

To receive credit for the deposit reload and free spins you must use bonus code LUCKYBATTERY before making your deposit. The bonus code is valid up to three times per day, all month long. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no max cashout once the wagering requirements are met. Wagering is 30x the bonus plus deposit.

The free spins will be credited on the Plentiful Treasure slot only. The reload bonus can be used to play Keno, Board Games, Slots, Scratch Cards and Aussie Play’s Real-Series Video Slots.