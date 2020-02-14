Get Up to a 250% Bonus on Jurassic Monthly Bonuses at Two UP Casino

Carnivorous Jurassic Bonuses Happening at Two UP Casino this Month, Get Up to 250% and Be Eligible for EXTRA 50 Free Spins on T-Rex game

Hey mates, some new news from Two Up Casino! Two UP Casino is offering a carnivorous Jurassic monthly bonuses this month. Use promo code T-REXY to claim 125% plus 25 free spins on Panda’s Gold game with all deposits at least $25, 155% plus 35 free spins on deposits worth $50 or more, 195% plus 55 free spins on all deposits of $100 and 250% plus 75 free spins on all deposits of $300 or more.

Bonus code T-REXY is a multi-use bonus code that can only be used to play specialty and slot games only. There is no limit on how many times you can claim per day. There is a deposit minimum of $25 before the code becomes valid.

Casino Players Report players who join Two UP Casino will receive an all inclusive 275% welcome bonus with the first deposit plus 30 free spins on the featured slot. To receive the deposit match bonus and free spins promo code AUPOKIES must be used when signing up and before making a deposit.

There is no max cashout with the welcome bonus, but there is a 30 wagering playthough requirement.