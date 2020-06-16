Play the Hot Game of the Week City of Gold at Red Stag Casino

An amazing adventure awaits you at the City of Gold at Red Stag Casino. Collect a daily hot bonus + DOUBLE the amount of comp points if you play on this week’s hot game!

It’s a new week which means a brand-new Hot Game of the Week, free spins and deposit reload offers. This week’s Hot Game of the Week is City of Gold. The City of Gold slot offers a $180,000 max jackpot, bonus features and more.

Red Stag’s Hot Game of the Week offers double the comp points for all wagers made. Collect a daily bonus and free spins too and see if luck will be on your side. To receive the 90% match and 90 free spins on City of Gold just deposit, enter in coupon code HOTGOLD and the bonus and spins will be credited instantly.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus when using Credit Cards and Crypto Currencies is $25, and $10 for all other payment methods. Promo code HOTGOLD can be claimed once per day until promotion end on June 21st. To be eligible for the deposit match offer and free spins you must be at least a Beer Club level with Red Stag’s rewards program. Red Stag Casinos general terms and conditions apply to the weekly bonus offers.