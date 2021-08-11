Snag Up Some Great Bonuses When You Join Aussie Play

Aussie Play is offering a few great pokie bonuses for its players. The first one is a 160% Pokies bonus plus 50 free spins on Trigger Happy. The minimum deposit is just $10 to get in on this fantastic extra!

105% Pokies Bonus plus 15 Free Spins when you deposit $10 with Neosurf or BTC.

135% Pokies Bonus plus 35 Free Spins when you deposit $50 with Neosurf or BTC.

160% Pokies Bonus plus 50 Free Spins when you deposit $75 with Neosurf or BTC.

To claim any of the above-mentioned bonuses just use CATHAT before making a qualifying deposit. The code can be used two times per day. There is no maximum payout, but there is a maximum allowed bet of $10 and a 35x playthrough requirement.

The second bonus up for grabs for all players is 65 free spins on Popinata. Just make at least one minimum deposit of $40 and use bonus code LUCKYHAT to receive your 65 free spins.

Head on over to Aussie Play now and snag up these great bonus offers! While your there you might as well take advantage of the new player welcome bonus if you haven’t done so yet.

All new Aussie Play accounts are credited with a 250% Match plus 25 free spins with the first deposit.