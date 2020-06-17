Turn Off Autopilot And Spin 5 Wishes for 50 Free Spins at Two-Up Casino: Use Code MYSTICAL to Get a Magical New Offer at Two-Up Casino

Turn off autopilot, it’s time to spin the 5 Wishes slot with 50 free spins when you play Two-Up Casino. To claim your 50 free spins deposit at least $35 and use bonus code MYSTICAL.

Terms and conditions of the free spins is as follows; a deposit of at least $35 must be made, wagering requirements with the free spins winnings is 20x. This means you must wager your winnings at least 20x before requesting a cashout. There is no max cashout, so whatever you win and make wagering is yours to keep! The free spins apply to 5 Wishes slot only.

Two-Up is also welcoming new player to the site. All new players who sign up, create an account and make a first-time deposit will receive a 275% match to use on slots plus an extra 30 free spins on the casinos featured game. To receive the welcome offer, you must use our exclusive promo code AUPOKIES when signing up. There is no max cashout with the welcome bonus, but there is a playthrough requirement of 30x before winnings can be cashed out.