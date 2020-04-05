True Friendship is Never Extinct When You Play Two-Up Casino

Bizarres Besties Reign Supreme With Two_up Casinos 250% + up to 75 Free Spins!

Two-Up believes in true friendship and believes that true friendship is never extinct, especially the friendship between the dinosaur and the panda. As a matter of fact, they are concentrating on friendship goals this month and is offering a 250% match bonus plus up to 75 free spins with promo code T-REXY for all their players.

T-REXY can be used an unlimited amount of times per day throughout the month. How the bonus works is; deposit $25 or more and receive 125% plus 25 free spins, Deposit $50 or more and receive 155% plus 35 free spins, deposit $100 or more and receive 195% extra plus 55 free spins or deposit $300+ and receive 250% extra plus 75 free spins on Panda’s Gold.

Wagering requirements attached to the friendship bonus is 30x. This amount is the deposit plus added bonus. There is no max cashout. If you redeem the code at least two times

Two-Up will credit your account with 50 additional free spins on the T-Rex game. The 50 extra spins have a playthrough of 40x and a max cashout of 5x the bonus amount won from the free games.