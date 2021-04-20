Two-Up Casino has a Magical 50 Free Spins on 5 Wishes

Take a magical carpet ride and enjoy 50 free spins when you play Two-Up Casino

Look around and tell us what you see? If you see a magical carpet ride waiting to take you on a ride of your life, then you’re in the right place! Two-Up Casino is where you want to be for 50 free mystical spins on 5 Wishes.

Make a wish, or 5 and see what happens when you claim your free spins when you use bonus code MYSTICAL when you deposit $35 or more. The bonus code can be claimed up to 3x per day. There is no max cashout, but there is a 20x wagering that must be met before you can cash out your winnings. While the free spin winnings are active you can only play the specialty games and slots (pokies).

Two-Up Casino caters to Australian players but does accept players from other jurisdictions. They welcome new players to the casino with a 275% first time depositing bonus plus 30 free spins.

To claim the welcome bonus just make sure to register a new account and claim the bonus code AUPOKIES when registering. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offer is just $25.