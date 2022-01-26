$10 Freebie as Slots Capital Celebrates Australia Day

January 26, 2022 (Press Release) — January 26th is Australia Day, the biggest party of the year in down under. There will be festivals, concerts and citizenship ceremonies in every Australian community in every state and territory, and there will be celebrations of all things Australian all over the world.

Slots Capital Casino is celebrating with its Australian friends by tripling deposits to give extra holiday play time.

“Sure, I’ll be putting another shrimp on the barbie, mate,” laughed the casino’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “Gimme a minute though — I’ve got a lot of new games to try first!”

The National Australia Day Council says Australia Day is about acknowledging the contribution that every Australian makes.

“On Australia Day we celebrate all the things we love about Australia: land, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy but particularly our people,” the NADC says on its website. “From the Aboriginal people who have been here for more than 65,000 years, to those who have come from all corners of the globe to call our country home.”

AUSTRALIA DAY BONUS

Available January 26 to February 10, 2022

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Bonus code: STRAYA300

No max. cash-out. 45X rollover.

NEW GAMES FROM QORA NOW AVAILABLE

Slots Capital recently added dozens of new games from Arrow’s Edge and many more from Qora. Until the end of the month, they’re giving new players $10 free play on the new Viking Treasure or Galaxy Stars, both from Qora. They can win up to $180 during free play.

NEW QORA GAMES FREEBIES

$10 Free on Galaxy Stars

Bonus code: GALAXY

or

$10 Free on Viking Treasures

Bonus code: VTREASURE

Available to new players that haven’t claimed more than one no deposit bonus.

In Viking Treasures, scatters trigger 10 free spins with Locked Wilds. The space-age Galaxy Stars features Nexus symbols that multiply wins up to 8X and Blazing Wilds that stick then move left after each spin.

The new games collections join Slots Capital’s huge selection of real money online casino games from Rival Gaming.