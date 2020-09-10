$10 Freebie for Slotland’s 2 New Games Available until September 20

September 10, 2020 (Press Release) – Slotland has just added two unique games to its Mega Matrix slots collection. Race for the Office features the main players in this year’s American election. Vegas Twin has traditional fruitie symbols on an unusual grid layout.

Until September 20, active players can get a $10 freebie to try the new games. VIP players get a $22 freebie. Players depositing in cryptocurrency can also claim a 111% match bonus.

“We needed a way to accommodate Trump’s ‘uge ego so we made room for ‘big heads’ on two reels on Race for Office,” chuckled Slotland manager Michael Hilary. “Vegas Twin is a classic three-reel fruitie. But to be part of the Mega Matrix collection, of course there’s a twist!”

Political headliners of 2020 – Trump, Putin and Biden – spin on Race for Office’s unusual 4-2-4-2-4 grid. With only two spots on the second and fourth reels, the symbols are bigger and can be part of several paylines. Three Pick Me symbols trigger a bonus game where players click tiles to reveal instant coin prizes. With its broad betting range of $0.30-$30, this 15 payline game will be popular with both casual players and high rollers.

Vegas Twin has just one symbol on the first two reels but two on the third reel, giving every spin a double chance of winning. (If there are two winning combinations, the highest winning combination is paid out.) The new slot game has traditional symbols like Cherries, Bars and 7s. Three Triple 7 symbols pay 10,000X the bet.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

For Vegas Twin and Race for Office only

Available September 10-20, 2020.

$10 FREEBIE ($22 for VIP Players)

Available to all players that have deposited at least $25 in the last 90 days.

Bonus code: NEWGAMES

Wagering requirement 27X; max. cash-out 10X.

111% CRYPTO MATCH BONUS

Available for all cryptocurrency deposits of $5-$400

Bonus code: GIMME11

May be used twice; wagering requirement 29X; no max. cash-out.

Slotland players can deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Lightcoin from their crypto wallets or use Cardbit or Coinify to do so without purchasing cryptocurrency.

Entertaining slots and video poker players for more than 21 years, Slotland is one of the world’s most trusted online casinos. The pioneering casino offers dozens of unique games and is known worldwide for its customer care and generous casino bonuses.