$10K Pirate Gold Level Up Adventure at Bitstarz Casino

BitStarz Casinos Pirate Gold Level Up Adventure has set sail, and if your the lucky one you will be nominated the baddest pirate around when you discover plenty of pirate booty and genuine gold treasures as you claim your share of the guaranteed $50,000 individual prize pool.

There’s a whole lot of treasures to be discovered over the course of the next 80 days. With 41 levels of excitement, someone will take home $10,000 in cash and 1kg in pure gold. To land the top prize be the first player to navigate through all 41 levels.

Play any game BitStarz offers to reach the next level. Each level offers its own prize and reward. Once the new level is achieved the prize will be credited instantly to your account. Only real money bets with no bonus attached counts towards your progression of levels.

If you’re ready for an adventure play BitStarz and set sail for your piece of gold and cold hard cash, literally. Start your adventure off with 20 free spins, no deposit required when you open a new account. New players also receive a $500 welcome bonus package.