150 Monthly Spins on Asgard Slot are Waiting over at CasinoMax

The month is half over, but there is still plenty of time to redeem your 150 monthly spins code over at CasinoMax.

Every month 150 free spins are up for grabs on the popular Asgard slot. The value of this bonus offer is $45.

To be eligible for the spins you just have to make at least one deposit worth $55 or more. The free spins can only be claimed once per calendar month.

Terms and conditions of the monthly spins bonus is 40x wagering. This means the free spin winnings must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum allowed bet is $10 per spin. There is no max cashout, whatever you win you get to take home, no questions asked!

You must be an existing player to redeem this monthly bonus and all other promotional offers. CasinoMax welcomes all new players to the casino with a slots welcome bonus worth up to $9,750.

1st deposit- 325% up to $3,250

2nd deposit- 325% up to $3,250

3rd deposit- 325% up to $3,250

Make your first set of the deposits with bitcoin and receive an extra 25% automatically.