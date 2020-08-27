Miami Club Casino, Get extra $200 Plus 20 Free Spins on the Slot or the Month – Down the Drain

Snag yourself an extra $200 plus 20 free spins on Miami Clubs Down the Drain slot August 27th. Every week Miami Club hosts an exclusive weekly offer choosing one slot to giveaway some free spins on. This week the special game is Down the Drain.

To receive the extra 100% match up to $200 plus 20 free spins you must use bonus code PERIDOT when making a qualifying deposit. Down the Drain is a 40 payline video slot that offers a plumber’s theme with incremental free spins, a free respin feature and a pipe fitters bonus, not to mention a 96% RTP.

Miami Club offers an array of banking options with Credit Cards, Bitcoin and e-wallets as the most popular. The minimum deposit depends on which payment option is being used with $10 as the lowest. Get in on the plumbing action today! Play Miami Club and make sure you claim your 20 free spins. Miami Club welcomes everyone to the casino including players from the USA. All new players receive a welcome bonus of up to $800. This is a 100% match with the first eight deposits up to $100 with each.