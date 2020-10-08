$200 Top Ups During CryptoSlots’ Happy Hours Every Monday in October

These top ups are waiting for you every Monday from 5pm – 11pm EDT. $200 Top Ups on deposits $400+ $80 on deposits $200 – $399 or $20 on deposits $60 – $199

There’s no more boring Monday’s when you play CryptoSlots Casino. The start of the work week just got better with CryptoSlots’ Happy Hours every Monday during the month of October. From 5pm through 11pm EDT claim up to $200 in cold hard cash on top of your deposits.

The Happy Hours bonus is valid for all slots only except for Jackpot Trigger and requires a minimum deposit of at least $60.

Top-Up’s

$200 on deposits of $400 or more

$80 on deposits of $200-$399

$20 on deposits of $60-$199

Promo code- HAPPYHOURS

The promo code can be claimed up to four times every Monday, as long as you make a qualifying deposit you are eligible to claim. Wagering requirement is 35x the bonus amount.

You must be a depositing player to claim the fantastic Happy Hours Top-Up’s. To become a depositing player is easy just sign up and register a new account. All new players receive 177% with the first deposit when using our exclusive welcome offer code MATCH177CSRP. The welcome bonus code is valid to play all slots CryptoSlots offers, and tons of other games including Jackpot Slots, High Limit Games, Poker and Keno.