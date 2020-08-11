50% EXTRA Profit Boost up to $5K at Mr Green Casino

Build a winning Combination Bet this week, it doesn’t matter which sports you combine, and Mr Green will be adding up to 50% EXTRA Profit… that’s up to $5,000 in EXTRA Cash

Earn 8x Weekly Profit Boosts when you play Mr Green. Build a winning combination bet this week and Mr Green will be adding up to 50% extra profit to your account. This could potentially be wroth up to $5,000 in extra cash, it all depends on how many selections you include in your bet. Mr Green is also awarding weekly free bet prizes up to $100 to the top three players who manage to create the best winning combinations with the highest odds.

Want to know how to boost your returns? Log into your account or create a new one if you’ve never played Mr Green, build up to 8 boosted combination bets this week, activate the profit boost on your bet slip and receive the extra returns on winning bets.

Qualifying bets must have a minimum odds of at least 1.40. The maximum extra winnings that can be won is $5,000, per combination. The maximum stake for each combination bet is $1.000. This special offer is not applicable to system bets. Terms and conditions of the extra free bets is a minimum $10 combination bet must be made. The minimum stake for any combination bet to qualify is $10.