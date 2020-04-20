7Bit Monday Reload Bonus, 25% up to €25 or 12 mBTC

Join 7Bit Casino and Get 25% Reload Bonus up to €25 or 12 mBTC to Make Your Stay at Home Week Even More Exciting!

It’s Monday, and you know what that means? It’s time for Monday Reload when you play 7Bit Casino! Every Monday, 7BitCasino offers its players a 25% reload on their deposits for the day. Monday’s are the start of a long work week. If you can’t make it through Monday, what’s the rest of the week going to look like? With 7Bit Casinos’ Monday Reload offer Monday’s can now be one of the most exciting days of the week!

All deposits made during the day will receive a 25% reload bonus up to 12mBTC or €25. Use 7Bit Casinos reload offer to play any of their casino games. There are more than 1800 to choose from, from more than 15 gaming providers such as Bgaming, BetSoft, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil Gaming and iSoftbet, just to name a few. The casinos general bonus terms and conditions apply to the reload offer, and with all other offers including the welcome bonus.

7Bit Casino welcomes new players with a two-part welcome bonus. The first part is with the first deposit. 100% up to €100 or 1.5 BTC will be credited with the first deposit and a 50% bonus up to €100 or 1.25 BTC with the second deposit. The minimum deposit is just €20.