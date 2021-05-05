7BitCasino Presents the Joker Race with a Prize Pool of Comp Points

7Bit Casino presents the Joker Race! Win up to 9000 in comp points all for playing your favorite table games 7Bit Casino offers. The more you wager on the games the faster you climb to the top of the leaderboard to secure your top 5 payout.

All players are automatically entered into the Joker Race at 7Bit Casino. The amount of your total wagers on the games counts towards the progression of your ranking. The minimum bet to contribute is .10USD or currency equivalent.

Prizes

1st place – 9000 comp points

2nd place- 6000 comp points

3rd place 5500 comp points

4th place- 5000 comp points

5th place- 4500 comp points

Start the race today! Remember all you have to do is stay active and play your favorite table games to get rewarded. 7Bit Casino says “there is always a place for an extra fun playing with us.”

New to 7Bit Casino? You are joining at the right time! 7Bit’s is offering all new players with two great welcome bonuses. The first one is a 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC with the first deposit and the second is 50% bonus up to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second deposit. The minimum deposit for the welcome bonus, and all other bonuses offered at 7Bit Casino is $20 or 00.25BTC.