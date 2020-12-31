$.99 Satellites for $2000 GTD Three Kings on Lockdown Tournament

December 30, 2020 (Press Release) – To help everyone through another round of lockdowns, Intertops Poker is adding the $2000 GTD Three Kings on Lockdown Tournament to its busy poker tournament schedule. Players can win their way to that event in $.99 satellites held four times a day.

“Normally this time of year we’re doing tournaments sending winners to big events in the Caribbean,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “We look forward to doing that again soon, but in the meantime, we can sure add extra tournaments to make lockdown a little more fun!”

THREE KINGS IN LOCKDOWN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Satellites 4X Daily

January 2nd – 5th

8:10 am / 2:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 2:10 am Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $0.90 + $0.09

Late reg: 60 min

$2000 GTD Three Kings in Lockdown

January 6th at 5:15 pm Eastern (CET: 11:15 pm)

Buy-in + fee: $25 + $2.50

Late reg: 90 min

All games are No-Limit Texas Hold’em.

$2500 GTD NEW YEARS DAY TOURNAMENT

Intertops Poker is guaranteeing a $2500 prize pool for its New Year’s Day Tournament. $2 satellites for that event are also being held 6X daily. The winner of each one gets a ticket to the main event on January 1st (buy-in $28+$2.80).

Intertops Poker is the busiest poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network and offers hundreds of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.