A Divine Power with Bitstarz’ 50% Monday Reload

Start your week with Divine Power and a fire lightning bonus when you play BitStarz Casino. BitStarz is offering a 50% Monday Reload Bonus to secure your spot on one of the biggest slots ever, Fire Lightning.

Fire Lightning is one of the biggest and most popular video slots played at BitStarz for good reason. The 5-reel, 20 payline BGaming bonus rich slot boasts not only a Greek Mythology theme, but wilds, scatters, hold feature, bonus spins, autoplay and more.

To claim your 50% Monday Reload make a deposit, make sure that you opt in to receive bonuses, receive the 50% bonus up to 5BCH, open Fire Lightning or any of your other favorite games and enjoy! The Monday Reload is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Ready to enjoy Divine Power and a fire lightning bonus? Play BitStarz today! If this is the first time visiting BitStarz claim 20 free spins just for signing up. When you are ready to make your first deposit BitStarz is also giving you a welcome bonus package that matches the first 4 deposits.

The welcome bonus is broken down as follows:

Make the first deposit and receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

Make the second deposit and receive 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

Make the third deposit and receive 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

Make the fourth deposit and receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.