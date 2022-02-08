A Sweet $150,000 Candyland Promotion at Everygame Casino

Play EveryGames’ $150,000 Candyland Promotion for Some Sweet Treats and Cash Prizes

You can enjoy some sweet treats with EveryGames’ $150,000 Candyland promotion. Grab a share of the tasty $30,000 prize pool plus a special cash prize when the promotion ends on March 7th.

Each Monday, the top 300 players will get a cash prize with bonuses up to $500. All you have to do to get in on the competition is deposit $75 or more and earn one point for every $100 you spend on any of the games EveryGame has in the casino.

The second part of this promotion is the Thursday Draw. Every player who deposits at least $25 and plays Monday through Thursday will receive a free bonus. A total of 50 draw prizes will be awarded each week with bonuses ranging from $20 to $150.

The third and final part of the contest is the $1,000 cash prize. One lucky player who has placed in the top 20 players for the week will receive the prize.

Take advantage of this delicious treat of a promotion. With $150,000 on the line, you won’t want to miss out. As soon as you make your first deposit, EveryGame will reward you with a 200% bonus up to $2,000 and 50 free spins.

Promotional Terms and Conditions

  1. Promotion runs from January 31 – March 7th, 2022.
  2. The winner of the $1,000 cash prize will be announced and credited on Tuesday, March 8th.
  3. To qualify for the weekly Monday bonuses, a player must deposit $75 or more at Everygame Casino.
  4. For the Thursday draw, you need to deposit $25 or more each week.
  5. Earn 1 point for every $100 you spend in the casino.
  6. Top 300 players get a bonus email every Monday ($30-$500).
  7. Everygame reserves the right to award prizes on Tuesday/the next working day if Monday is a public holiday or if there are unforeseen issues or circumstances.
  8. Points don’t roll over from week to week.
Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

