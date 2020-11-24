A Thanksgiving Bonus from Uptown Aces, 25% Instant Cashback

Uptown Aces is Thankful for Players with a Giving Special Offer of up to 25% Instant Cashback on All Deposits

It’s all about giving back this week! Uptown Aces Casino is giving back to its players with a no strings attach daily cashback offer. Claim up to 25% cashback with all deposits. Uptown’s instant cashback is the perfect option if you don’t like claiming bonuses with your deposits.

There’s nothing wrong with claiming extra bonuses, but sometimes we all just like playing with our deposits only so that were able to claim an awesome bonus like this one.

To claim your instant cashback all that you have to do is make a deposit, no bonus attached, and bust out.

Once you bust out just contact Uptown’s live chat feature and put in your request. Make sure that you contact a live support agent within 48 hours after busting out with your last deposit. The minimum deposit to claim the cashback bonus is $10. Your account balance must be zero before being eligible for any type of bonus.

Basically, the instant cashback is a way you can play twice with every deposit made. As long as you don’t produce any winnings you are good to go and get another try with 25% in returned funds.