A Thursday 85% Bonus or Saturday 100% on All Your Deposits

Grab yourself two great bonuses when you play Red Stag Casino Thursday and Saturday.
Each and every week Red Stag offers daily bonuses including their Thursday Bloody Mary and Saturday Sex on the Beach promos.
Thursday Bloody Mary
Receive an extra 85% match bonus on all deposits you make every Thursday. The maximum amount of the bonus depends on your VIP level. The higher your VIP ranking the bigger your daily bonuses will be.
Saturday Sex on the Beach
Receive a tempting 100% bonus on all your deposits each and every Saturday. This bonus amount will also depend on your VIP level to determine your max bonus.
The minimum deposit to qualify for any of Red Stag’s bonuses is $25 unless otherwise stated. Wagering requirements must be completed before a cashout can be requested. The amount of the wagering requirement depends on the amount of the bonus and you VIP level as well.
Make sure to take advantage of Red Stag’s new player welcome bonus package too! Red Stag welcomes all newbies to the casino with $2,500 in free casino bonuses plus 500 free spins.
- 1st Deposit receive a 275% Match plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef
- 2nd Deposit receive a 175% Match plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat
- 3rd Deposit receive a 100% Match plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken
- 4th Deposit receive a 175% Match plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas
- 5th Deposit receive a 100% Match plus 25 Spins on City of Gold
- 6th Deposit receive a 150% Match plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms
- 7th Deposit receive a 275% Match plus 150 Spins on King Tiger