Accomplish Your Mission at LeoVegas for a Chance at €30,000

Light up Your Weekend at LeoVegas And Win A Share of €30,000 When You Accomplish Your Mission playing on Neon Rush, Spina Colada & Vikings Go Berzerk!

Light up your weekend when you play LeoVegas with a share of €30,000. LeoVegas is kicking off the summer season with a big bang when you play Spina Colada, Neon Rush and Vikings Go Berzerk from now through June 15th.

To get a taste of the €30,000 prize pool simply accomplish your mission. LeoVegas has split up the missions into two different challenges. The first one is a Neon Lights mission that will run until June 15th. The second one is a Back in Time tournament competition that will run from June 16th through the 21st. To complete the missions, complete each of the threefold challenges in as few spins as possible to climb up to the top of the leaderboard.

Each mission progression can be restarted manually by the player after 25 spins on each game.

Neon Rush: Collect 50 Free Spins scatters

Spina Colada: Collect 3 feature icons

Vikings Go Berzerk: Collect 50 Free Spins symbols

1st prize: €7,000

2nd prize: €3,000

3rd – 5th prize: €1,000

6th – 10th prize: €500

11th – 20th prize: €200

21st – 70th prize: €100

71st – 140th prize: €50

141st – 300th prize: €25