Are you Ready for the Ultimate €5,000 LIVE Roulette Battle?

Are you ready to battle it out and secure your share of a $5,000 prize pool? The $5,000 Live Roulette Battle is underway over at Mr Green Casino and is the ultimate battle to win a share of the massive prize pool.

If you have what it takes and can place amongst the top 50 players, you will guarantee yourself a cash prize.

How to take part in the battle is easy. Log into your Mr Green Casino account, or if you don’t have one create a new one. You must opt in to confirm you want to participate. Head on over to the live roulette tables and every time you win 5x your bet you earn 5 leaderboard points.

Only real money wagers count towards the progression of your ranking across the leaderboard. A minimum to qualify per round is 0.20. All prizes are paid out in cash therefore no wagering requirements are needed before winnings can be withdrawn. Wagers will be disqualified if more than 70% of the roulette table is covered.

1st Place : €500 | 2nd Place: €400 | 3rd Place: €300 | 4th – 10th Place: €150 | 11th – 25th Place: €100 | 26th – 50th Place: €50

Visit Mr Green today to compete!