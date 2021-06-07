Bad Boys Can Play for a Chance to Win a XIAOMI 1S Electric Scooter

Peter McCullough
Win a XIAOMI 1S Electric Scooter when you participate in CasinoLucks Bad Boys Promo.

June 28th through the 30th, participate in CasinoLuck’s Bad Boys promo for a chance to take home a brand-new XIAOMI 1S Electric Scooter valued at $400.

June 28th
Deposit at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Narcos
Deposit at least $30 and receive 20 free spins on Narcos
Deposit at least $50 and receive 60 free spins on Narcos
Earn one entry ticket into the prize draw

June 29th
Deposit at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Arcane Reel Chaos
Deposit at least $30 and receive 20 free spins on Arcane Reel Chaos
Deposit at least $50 and receive 60 free spins on Arcane Reel Chaos
Earn one entry ticket into the prize draw

June 30th
Deposit at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Conan
Deposit at least $30 and receive 20 free spins on Conan
Deposit at least $50 and receive 60 free spins on Conan
Earn one entry ticket into the prize draw

Terms and conditions of the free spins is as follows- all free spins must be claimed and used within 24 hours after receiving. All unused spins will be removed from eligible accounts if not claimed.

Play CasinoLuck’s Bad Boys promotion now!

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

