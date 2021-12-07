Banish the Winter Blues and Play CasinoLuck’ $40,000 Winterfest

Join CasinoLuck’s €40,000 Prize Pool Winterfest Tournament All Month Long and Win a Share of the Cash

Join the frosty fun and spin your way to the top for a chance to snag some great cash prizes playing your favorite holiday slots from some of the best gaming providers in the online casino industry such as Microgaming, Blueprint Gaming, Ruby Play, Play’n Go and Stakelogic.

Winterfest is running from now through January 3rd so plenty of time to get in on the action and secure a prize spot, this is a must attend event!

Play any of the qualifying slots to earn points during the promotional period; Blueprint’s Fishin Frenzy The Big Catch, Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins, The Goonies Return and Eye of Horus: The Golden Tablet, Microgaming’s Plenty of Presents, 9 Pots of Gold, Hyper Star, 9 Mashes of Fire and Assassin Moon, Stakelogic’s Joker Drop, Apes of Doom, Book of Santa and Wild Stockings, Play’n Go’s Moon Princess: Christmas Kingdom, Book of Dead, Reactoonz and Ice Joker and Ruby Play’s Mayan Cache, Christmas Fortune and Shake Shake Leprechaun.

For every $20 in wagers, you earn one point, the player with the most points earned secures a pay spot across the leaderboard with 1st place taking home $5,000 in cash.

1st place- $5,000

2nd place- $3,000

3rd place- $2,500

4th place- $2,000

5th place- $1,000

6th-10th place- $750

11th-20th place- $500

21st-35th place- $250

36th-50th place- $200

51st-75th place- $150

76th-100th place- $100

101st-150th place- $50

151st-200th place- $25

201st-300th place $10

Join CasinoLuck to banish your winter blues!