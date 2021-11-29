Banish the Winter Blues with a 50% Reload When You Play BitStarz

Banish the winter blues and get ready to take an ‘Ocean Drive’ of a lifetime when you pop on your shades and take a ride in a BitStarz exclusive slot game Ocean Drive with a 50% Monday Reload Bonus.

Go full throttle on your first deposit of the day only. Claim up to 0.11BTC when you claim the 50% bonus. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out, some game restrictions may apply.

Claiming the bonus has never been easier just make the qualifying deposit, claim the bonus and as soon as the deposit is complete the bonus will be credited automatically and then you can open your favorite game and have fun.

Remember, you must be an existing BitStarz player to take advantage of this regularly offered Monday Reload Bonus. Join today if you haven’t yet and BitStarz will welcome you to the casino with a 5BTC welcome package. Start off with 20 free no deposit spins and then $500 in casino match bonuses with the first 4 deposits.

Make the 1st deposit and receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus another 180 free spins.