Be Brave and Win a $100 in Vegas Crest’ Spooky Halloween Mission

Win $100 When You Complete Vegas Crest Casino’s Spooky Halloween Mission Throughout October 2020

If you are then play Vegas Crest Casino and claim your $100 when you complete the Spooky Halloween Mission. Throughout the entire month of October, there will be four tasks to complete. Each task is split up across two days each week on Thursday and Friday. If you can complete the entire mission your $100 cash reward will be waiting each week. This is $400 in free cash up for grabs all month long!