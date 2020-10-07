Be Brave and Win a $100 in Vegas Crest’ Spooky Halloween Mission

Win $100 When You Complete Vegas Crest Casino’s Spooky Halloween Mission Throughout October 2020
If you are then play Vegas Crest Casino and claim your $100 when you complete the Spooky Halloween Mission. Throughout the entire month of October, there will be four tasks to complete. Each task is split up across two days each week on Thursday and Friday. If you can complete the entire mission your $100 cash reward will be waiting each week. This is $400 in free cash up for grabs all month long!
- Task 1 is time to bring the Halloween Toons to life across the reels. Trick or Treat when you trigger the bonus feature in Halloween Toons.
- Task 2 is all about cloning, the Monster Clones. Things that go bump in the night will win yourself the competition of half of the mission. This task is complete when you win 10 consecutive spins.
- Task 3 is calling all witches to cast a special Halloween spell on your spins when you play Wicked Reels. Win a single win of $20 or more than task 3 is complete.
- Task 4 is taking you on a Spooky Circus adventure. Lose five consecutive games and you will be the winner at the spooky circus.