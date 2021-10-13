Become a Part of An Exclusive Winning Club at Wild Slots Casino

Wild Slots loyalty program is one of the best around! Play and get rewarded from day one when you become a Wild Slots player.

When you think of a loyalty program with an online casino you think of a few perks here and there, not when you play Wild Slots! The loyalty program here is second to none with seven different tiers of nonstop rewards and pampering.

From the second you sign up and play for real money you start earning your rewards. The 7-tiered program (New Member, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Premium and Prestige) offers everything from free games, birthday bonuses, personalized bonus offers, personal account managers, monthly cashback, expedited cashout processes, live tournament invites and higher deposit and cashout limits. Every single dollar spent, and every spin made doesn’t go unnoticed.

Start earning your loyalty points today and reap the endless benefits that come with each new loyalty status. To help get you started with your game play Wild Slots is offering new players 100% welcome match bonus up to $100 with the first deposit, and that’s not all! 100 free spins will also be rewarded on NetEnt’s Book of Dead slot. The second deposit will also be matched by 50% up to $50.