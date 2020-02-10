Become A Part of the SJ Rewards Club, Receive Generous Weekly Bonuses

Slot Joint Casino Offers Players Generous Weekly Bonuses with Their SJ Rewards Club – Get Two 50% bonuses Per Week

Slot Joint Casino promises to appreciate all players no matter if you are new or have been with the casino for some time. Their personal reward to players is they want all to feel appreciated with their first priority to offer straightforward bonuses and rewards. Some of Slot Joint’s highlights when it comes to rewards is the welcome bonus for all new players.

The casino offers one of the greatest welcome packages we have seen with $1,000 free on the first five deposits made.

1st Deposit Bonus: 200%. Deposit up to $20 and play with $60

2nd Deposit Bonus: 50%. Deposit up to $800 and play with $1200

3rd Deposit Bonus: 25%. Deposit up to $1000 and play with $1250

4th Deposit Bonus: 25%. Deposit up to $1000 and play with $1250

5th Deposit Bonus: 50%. Deposit up to $120 and play with $180

To continue with the appreciation the SJ Rewards Club rewards generous weekly and monthly bonuses. Two 50% reload bonuses are offered every week. All of Slot Joint’s bonuses come with low wagering requirements making it easy for players to win and cashout. Reward points are another great bonus for players to earn free cash just from playing their favorite games. For every $10 wagered on the games you earn 1 reward point. These points can be redeemed at any time.