Become Part of SlotJoint Casinos SJ Rewards Club

SlotJoint Casino Promises to Reward its Players with Weekly Bonuses in Their Exclusive SJ Rewards Club – Get Two 50% Bonuses Per Week

SlotJoint Casino has always promised to reward its players, not just on special occasions, all the time! All players will feel appreciated all the time as soon as they become a real money player with SlotJoint. Part of the SJ Rewards Club, weekly bonuses and rewards points are up for grabs with game play.

SlotJoint’s top priority when it comes to their players are offering straightforward bonuses. The current weekly bonuses being offered is a Friday Bonus that is worth a 50% up to $50 with a 40x wagering requirement. The second bonus offer is a Monday Bonus. Every Monday enjoy a 50% match up to $100 with a 40x wagering.

SlotJoint bonuses may not be big or glamorous as other online casinos, but they are straightforward and come with no crazy restrictions. Claiming the weekly bonuses is easy. Visit the deposit page or cashier and choose which bonus best matches your deposit. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account, it’s that easy! SlotJoint also rewards in the way of reward points. You earn points with every real money wager made. These points can be cashed in for casino cash. The more you play the faster you earn your cash rewards.