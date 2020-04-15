Bet on the Horses in the Comfort of Your Home at Bovada

Did you know that Bovada Casino offers an all-in-one gambling platform that allows you to play your favorite casino game? Bet on sports, lay a few hands of poker and bet on the horses from the comfort of home?

The horse betting platform offers live horse racing and virtual racing from tracks from around the world. Included are Australia A, Australia B, Australia C, Australia D, Fonner Park, Naples Fort Myers Mat (Greyhound) and Will Rogers. The betting platform is user-friendly, offering easy navigation through today’s races and trending events.

It lets you search for the top competitors or by American Odds, Decimal Odds and Fractional Odds races. If Horse Racing is confusing or you are new, Bovada offers a help section that explains the different ways to bet, explains the different odds and lines and offers a 1 on 1 betting guide for newbies.

Speaking of newbies! If you are brand-new to Bovada Casino there are a few great welcome bonuses waiting for you to claim. Bovada offers its casino players a $3,000 welcome bonus package that can be claimed with the first three deposits up to $1,000. Bovada offers sports fans a 50% punters bonus up to $250 and poker players a 100% up to $500 welcome.