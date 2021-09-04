Betsoft’s Glittering New ‘Wild Drops’ Debuts in $2000 Slots Tournament

September 6, 2021 (Press Release) — This week, Intertops Poker players will be competing for $2000 in prize money during the casino’s monthly Slots Tournament.

Until September 13th, players earn tournament points when they play Wild Drops, Lava Gold, Golden Horns and Primal Hunt — all found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino Games section.

16 players with the most tournament points finish in the money. First prize is $400.

Brand-new this summer, Wild Drops is a glittering 5-reel where it takes just three sparkling Gemstones in a line to win. Winning combinations are cleared and new Gems drop into their place. Cascades continue to payout until there are no more winning combos or until the grid is entirely cleared. There are bonus symbols hidden under random gems. Collecting five of these Gold Coins wins free spins with nothing but Wilds on the center reel.

Three other action-packed games are featured this week. Lava Gold is a 5×5 Cluster Pay game set on a volcanic island, home to ferocious dinosaurs. Filling the Lava Meter wins free spins with up to 10X multiplier. Golden Horns is a three-reel in the Red Dragon Games collection of Chinese-themed games. Primal Hunt, a fast-paced stone-age game with multiplying Wilds and a free spins bonus, is one of Intertops Poker players’ favorite games.

BLACKJACK QUEST, September 6-12

This week, players that win at the Blackjack table can win an instant $50 blackjack bonus on top of their winnings. They need to hit two Natural Blackjacks in one game, one Red or one Black Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. Blackjack 21 is under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section.

Well-known for its busy poker tables, Intertops Poker also has a huge selection of slots and table games.