Big Bingo Event This Saturday at Vegas Crest Casino

Mark your calendars for Saturday June 26th! This Saturday, is a day you don’t want to miss! Mark your calendars for Vegas Crest’ $13,000 Big Event. $13,000 in guaranteed cash prizes will be given away throughout the evening.

The Big Bingo Event will start at 7:00pm EDT, don’t be late! If you have plans Vegas Crest is offering a pre-buy option so you don’t miss out on the biggest bingo event online. Ticket sales are only $2.00 each for the top of the hour games and $5.00 for the big event game.

The top of the hour games are buy 3 get 2 free.

7pm EDT- $1,000 Top of the Hour cash game

8pm EDT- $1,000 Top of the Hour cash game

9pm EDT- $1,000 Top of the Hour cash game

10pm EDT- $10,000 Big Event Game

If you don’t have an account now is the time to sign up and get ready to play the $13,000 big bingo event. New players are welcomed to Vegas Crest with 10 no deposit free spins and a two part welcome deposit match bonus package.

The first deposit will be matched 200% up to $1,000 plus another 30 free spins credited. The second deposit will be matched 300% up to $1,500 plus another 60 free spins.