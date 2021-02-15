Big Spin Casino Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Loyal Players Monthly!

Big Spin Casino rolls out the red carpet for all of its players, and more so for its player of the month. Each and every month Big Spin Casino picks a special player of the month to receive a huge bonus and extra pampering.

To be nominated for the Player of the Month Award you must be an active player. The award is determined by several factors; amount of wagers made on the games, the variety of games played throughout the month, how many deposits have been made and how many times you frequent the casino. The winner of the award will receive not only a huge bonus, but bigger deposit and cashout limits, recognition across the casino’s homepage, and of course bragging rights!

Rewarding their most loyal players is what Big Spin Casino is all about! Play Big Spin today and see what all of the pampering is about! Big Spin welcomes new players with a 200% bonus up to $1,000 with the first deposit. To receive the special welcome offer you must use bonus code BIGSPIN200 when signing up for a new account.