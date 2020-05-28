Big Winners at Jackpot City and Riverbelle Online Casinos

Big Wins and Even Bigger Jackpots on Microgaming Slots at Riverbelle and Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City is home of the ‘jackpots’ and we know why! Their winners list, which is updated in real time, is on overtime trying to keep up with all the huge wins. Just over the last couple of days hundreds of thousands have been won on slots, table games and even video poker.

$37,635 playing Break da Bank Again

$80,000 playing Aces and Eights Video Poker

$47,100 playing Arthurs Gold

$33,120 playing Break Away

$103,500 playing Arena of Gold

This is just a handful of the latest big winners! Jackpot City has always been known for their outstanding payouts. One thing players’ never need to worry about is if they will receive their winnings. Jackpot City has one of the fasted payout times in the industry. Depending on which payment method you want to receive your payout depends on the timeframe, anywhere from instant up to a couple of days.

Mega Moolah: Another Version, Another Winner!

Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah was released in February 2020 and has quickly become very popular amongst Mega Moolah players. But it’s a lucky player, who first started playing at River Belle Casino in April 2020, that walked away with the Mega Jackpot of $13,598,438.

With an average bet of just $8, it took approximately 700 spins for the jackpot to be won, which proves that determination sometimes does pay off.

Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah is a progressive slot with a Mini, Minor, Major and Mega jackpot, and is part of the ever-popular Mega Moolah series of slots. Since the progressive win, the Mega jackpot has reset to the predetermined amount of 1 Million.

River Belle Casino was launched in 1997 and has produced plenty of winners over the last 20+ years, the latest being the progressive jackpot winner of $13,598,438 on Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah.