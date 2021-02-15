Bitstarz, 50% Reload Bonus up to 0.25 BTC on Your First Deposit

It’s Monday! We know what that means, it’s that time of the week to claim your Monday Reload when you play BitStarz Casino. Some things in life aren’t guaranteed, but the 50% Monday Reload over at BitStarz Casino is!

Enjoy an extra 50% on top of your first deposit of the day to enjoy a wide selection of slots and other casino games. To claim your Monday Reload just log into your account, or if this is your first time playing create a new one and claim the welcome bonus of 20 free no deposit spins, and then the $500 welcome bonus. The Monday Reload cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other promotional offer so make sure there are no active bonuses when trying to claim.

1st Deposit Bonus is a 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd Deposit Bonus is 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

3rd Deposit Bonus is 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

4th Deposit Bonus is 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

The bonus plus deposit are subject to a 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum reload bonus is 0.25BTC and is valid with the first deposit of the day only.

Visit Bitstarz Casino now to claim your Monday Reload Bonus!