BitStarz’ Christmas Level Up Adventure, €50K Luxury Italian Vacation

Level Up this Christmas at Bitstarz! Play for a Chance to Win a Luxury 6-Night Stay at the Incredible Chalet Mirabell in Italy and €50,000 in Individual Prize Pools

BitStarz’ Christmas Level Up Adventure has officially launched, and it has tons of snow-covered gifts with festive goodness for all to enjoy. There are 40 tree-mendous levels to sleigh with the last one worth a 6 night stay at the world-famous Chalet Mirabell in Italy as well as $50,000 individual prize pools along the way.

Santa doesn’t have anything on BitStarz! Jingle all the way to the bank when you progress through each level winning yourself free spins, cash prizes, deposit reloads and more. How to play is simple! Play any of the games BitStarz offers, reach the next level and receive your prize for the corresponding level.

All prizes are instantly credited to accounts. This promotion runs until January 15, 2021 so plenty of time to jolly your way through the winter wonderland. The first player to reach level 40 will win the trip to Italy. In case of a tie, the player who reached the level first will win. The Dolomite Mountains travel package includes a 6-night luxurious stay at hotel Chalet Mirabell and two return airline tickets.

Climb to the top and put your own star on the tree when you play BitStarz for the next 60 days.