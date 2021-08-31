BitStarz is Impressing with a Brand New Look and Weekly Bonuses

BitStarz is revamping its site with it looking a lot better, even though it already looked great and was/is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The first thing that stood out is its promotions section. Each one of their current offers are displayed with detailed text including its Wednesday Free Spins and Thursday VIP Bonus.

These two weekly promotional offers are a great way to boost your bankroll and play for hours on end.

Wednesday Free Spins

Deposit Receive free spins the next day

0.5 mBTC 20 free spins

1.8 mBTC 80 free spins

3.5 mBTC 200 free spins

Terms and conditions of the free spins is as follows; the maximum allowed amount that can be cashed out from free spins is $100. All free spin winnings are subject to 40x wagering before requesting a cashout. BitStarz general terms and conditions apply.

Thursday VIP Bonus

Receive a 50% deposit match bonus up to 0.22 BTC

Terms and conditions of the bonus is 1 MBT maximum allowed bet per spin. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering. All slots are allowed to be played, but there may be some restrictions on the progressive jackpot slots.