BitStarz is serving up some Freezing Classics and a 50% reload today. Monday only, enjoy a 50% boost with your first deposit of the day. Freezing Classics is a Booming Games video slot that offers a 96% payout, wilds and free spins across its 5-reels, 10 payline format.

Make the first deposit of the day and your 50% Monday Reload bonus offer will be instantly waiting. The maximum bonus amount that can be claimed is up to 0.25BTC. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 40x wagering before winnings will become cashable. The bonus can be used to play any of BitStarz’ slot games, not just the Freezing Classics slot. Remember the bonus is only claimable with the first deposit of the day on Monday.

Are you ready to feel the freeze? Head over to BitStarz and claim your Monday Reload! Crack the ice while your there if you haven’t already and claim the new player welcome bonus. BitStarz welcomes new players to the casino with 20 free no deposit spins plus a 100% match up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins with the first deposit.