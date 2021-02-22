BitStarz is Uping the Ante for New Players Offering a Welcome Freeroll

BitStarz Casino just recently rolled out their Welcome Freeroll for all new players. All new players now have the chance of not only winning big with their games, but a chance to scoop up a $200 prize just for playing the Welcome Freeroll.

The tournament competition isn’t like your traditional tournament. This one is different with it paying out the top 200 players. A total of $1,000 is up for grabs with 1st place banking the $200 cash prize. To enter the competition just play as you normally would. Score points for having the biggest win multiplier from playing the slots. The top 200 players who hold their ranking across the leaderboard will be guaranteed a piece of the prize pool.

In conjunction with the generous welcome bonus BitStarz wanted to up the ante a bit more for newbies with giving them the opportunity to boost their welcome with a big fat tournament competition. Play BitStarz Casino today and claim your 20 free spins no deposit required and then a $500 welcome package that includes a match with the first four deposit plus another 180 free spins.

1st deposit bonus is a 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd deposit bonus is 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

3rd deposit bonus is 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

4th deposit bonus is 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.