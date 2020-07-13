BitStarz Monday Reload Bonus offer will make you ROARRRR! Claim your 50% Monday Reload and take an adventure to the prehistoric era when you play Spinosaurus or try one of BitStarz’ other slots.

Spinosaurus is a 5×3 reel, 20 payline video slot that is offered by Booming Games. There are several features to look for with every spin. These bonus features include Pterodactyl Egg wilds, Free spins, Volcano scatters and a symbol upgrade features. When the Pterodactyl appears up to 15 egg wilds can appear across the reels creating multiple payouts. Three or more Volcano scatters triggers the free spins feature awarding anywhere from 8-12 free spins.

Claim your Monday Reload in a few simple steps. Make a deposit, claim the 50% bous up to 5 BCH, open your favorite game and enjoy! The Monday Reload does not have to be used on the Spinosaurus slot you can enjoy any of BitStarz’ games. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before requesting a cashout, and if you do win big there is no max cashout, withdrawal all your winnings! Hurry, the Monday Reload is valid until 11:59 Monday night!