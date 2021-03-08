Another week behind us means another great week ahead! We know when it’s the start of a new week its also time to boost your bankroll when you play BitStarz Casino. BitStarz offers a 50% Monday Reload on the first deposit of the day.

To claim your Monday Reload just make a deposit and receive up to 0.25BTC instantly. The bonus can be used to play any of BitStarz’ 500 plus games. The bonus and deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

BitStarz is one of the most popular online bitcoin-based casino in the industry. They not only offer the daily bonus rewards, but lightning fast cashouts. On average, each withdrawal is processed and paid out within 10 minutes at the latest.

Get your week started the right way, the BitStarz way! Play BitStarz with a no deposit bonus worth 20 free spins, and then a four time first deposit welcome bonus offer. The first four deposits are matched with 100% up to $100 plus 180 free spins, 50% up to $100, 50% up to $200 and 100% up to $100 subsequently. The best part about the welcome spins is you have the option of choosing to play Fruit Zen, Wolf Gold or Boomanji.