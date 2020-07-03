Boost Your Bankroll Balance at Sloto’Cash Casino in July

Regain Your Luck and Boost Your Bankroll Balance This Month at Sloto’Cash

July is all about regaining your luck and boosting your bankroll! The first half of 2020 was not a good start to what was supposed to be one of the best years we have seen in a while, but with us going in the 7th month, we are moving forward and getting past the dramatic events and looking forward to the brighter future for everyone and the rest of the year.

To help celebrate life, luck and the month of freedom, Sloto’Cash thought it would be a great idea to offer some wonderful daily promotions for its slots, keno and scratch card games with free spins, low playthrough offers, deposit reload bonuses, unlimited cashback, Bitcoin bonuses and more.

Dep         Bonus    Bonus Coupon   Extras & Roll Over

$25+       100%  WEEKLYMATCH +75 Spins (30x)

$30+       88%   888BITCOIN         +88 Spins (Bitcoin Demo)

$25-49     75%   BONUSBATTLE   +15 Spins! (30x)

$50-99     100%  BONUSBATTLE   +20 Spins! (30x)

$100-149 125%  BONUSBATTLE   +25 Spins! (30x)

$150-199 150%  BONUSBATTLE   +30 Spins! (30x)

$200-299 175%  BONUSBATTLE   +35 Spins! (30x)

$300+      225%  BONUSBATTLE   +50 Spins! (30x)

$10+       25%   Instant Cashback    Via Live Chat (10x)

$25+ Freespins FORTUNECOOKIE Added Spins! (10x)
