Boost Your Bankroll Weekly with Ignition’s 100% Weekly Boost

Boost your bankroll once a week and keep the action going over at Ignition Casino with a 100% weekly boost.

Ignition is giving players a 100% weekly boost! Who wouldn’t want to boost their deposit every Monday with up to an extra $1,000?

To qualify for this special promotion, you must have made your initial (first) deposit. Once you make your first deposit you will have instant access to all of the great promotions such as this one. Deposit with a Credit Card and receive 100% up to $100, or with any Cryptocurrency Ignition accepts and receive up to $1,000.

The offer arrives every Monday and is redeemable until the following Monday, so you have an entire week to claim. Players will receive the bonus code in their inbox. The deposit plus bonus amount are subject to 35x playthrough before winnings can be withdrawn. Specified games contribute to the playthrough terms with some games contributing at a higher ratio than others.

Remember you must be an existing player at least one deposit to qualify. When you make your first deposit Ignition will match it 100% up to $1,000 for casino play, 100% up to $1,000 for poker play.