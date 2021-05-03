Boost Your Bankroll with Bitstarz Monday Reload

Make sure to play BitStarz Casino this week. There are two great bonus offers that are guaranteed to boost your bankroll. The first one is a Monday Reload.

Get a 50% reload bonus up to 0.11 BTC on your first deposit of the day, every Monday! Simply make a deposit and it will be added to your BitStarz account, right away.

Deposit 5 mBTC and play with 7.5 mBTC

Deposit $20 and play with $30

Deposit 10 mBCH and play with 15 mBCH

Deposit 100 mLTC and play with 150 mLTC

The max allowable bonus from the Monday Reload is up to 0.11 BTC. Only the first deposit of the day is eligible to receive the extra. The bonus plus deposit added together are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

The second bonus offer is free spins. Every Wednesday BitStarz offers Free Spin Wednesday with up to 200 free spins up for grabs. To be eligible for the free games just make a deposit and wager the same amount before midnight to receive your spins the next day.

Receive 20 free spins if you deposit at least 0.0005 BTC, 80 spins when you deposit 0.0018 BTC and 200 spins if you deposit 0.0035 BTC or more.